AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Up 10.1% in June

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 296,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AWIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 1,185,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,074. AERWINS Technologies has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AERWINS Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWIN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of AERWINS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

