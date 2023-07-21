AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 11,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,436. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

