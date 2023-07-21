AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.49. 689,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,152. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

