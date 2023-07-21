AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

