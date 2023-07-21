AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Invests $386,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth about $280,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON by 133.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.
ON Price Performance
Shares of ON stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 405,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,388. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.
ON Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
