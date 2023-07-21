AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,517,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock worth $300,387,637. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $149.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

