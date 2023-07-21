AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.4% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $229.20. 362,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,248 shares of company stock valued at $206,391,157. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

