AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $93.43. 837,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,922. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 54.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

