Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,454.57 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $1,454.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00237804 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

