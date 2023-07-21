Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 9,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. 1,611,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,442.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,442.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,502 shares of company stock worth $475,700 and have sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

