Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 14.6% in June

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.09. 2,255,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.