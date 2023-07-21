Albertsons Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 40,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the typical volume of 4,667 call options.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,746. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 164,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86,794 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 41,157.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

