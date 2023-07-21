Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $42.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,210. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $268,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $5,794,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 46.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 725,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 231,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Alcoa by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

