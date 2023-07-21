Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.16%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ALFVY stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALFVY. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.20.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

