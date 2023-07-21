Algorand 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.88 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $894.58 million and $43.88 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,791,318,197 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

