Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 374,106 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 5.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $54,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,914,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $243.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

