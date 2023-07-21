Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGM. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.70. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 618.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

