AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,060 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,997. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

