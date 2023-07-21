AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.87. 2,610,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,039. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

