AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

VSS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.34. 45,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $115.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

