AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,792. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

