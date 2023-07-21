AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $129.44. 939,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.25. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

