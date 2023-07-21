AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,225,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.89.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.93. 492,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $310.46 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.