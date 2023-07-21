AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $120,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,180,000 after buying an additional 221,368 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 96,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 207,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. 1,207,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,955. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.