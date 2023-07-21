AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,629,000 after buying an additional 119,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.30.

CDNS traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $242.69. 776,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,080. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.