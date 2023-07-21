AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 45.9% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 229,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 72,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 195.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 847.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $5.16 on Friday, reaching $297.79. 2,605,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,695. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $329.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

