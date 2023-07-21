AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 798.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.4 %

EXC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 1,896,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Exelon



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

