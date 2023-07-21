Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,503,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308,730 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $290,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 2,497,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,784,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.