Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.66 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

