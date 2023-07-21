AltShares Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AltShares Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

AltShares Event-Driven ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltShares Event-Driven ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AltShares Event-Driven ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in AltShares Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Free Report) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.31% of AltShares Event-Driven ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AltShares Event-Driven ETF Company Profile

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

