Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,836 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

