Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

