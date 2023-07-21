Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $295.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.