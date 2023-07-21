Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 77.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $358.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.53 and a 200 day moving average of $313.36. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $361.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

