Amalgamated Bank Has $14.36 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

