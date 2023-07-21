Amalgamated Bank Has $15.04 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,517 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,476 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $65,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

