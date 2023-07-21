Amalgamated Bank Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,810 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $301.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

