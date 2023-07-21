Amalgamated Bank Has $17.91 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $210.86 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $211.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

