Amalgamated Bank Has $18.62 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $454.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

