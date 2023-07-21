Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $509.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.15.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.82.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.