Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $238.79 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

