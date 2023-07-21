Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,035 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,005 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,475. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $124.77 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

