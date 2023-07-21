American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. 16,394,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,773,209. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 318,610 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

