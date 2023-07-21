American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,894. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,233.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,009,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 562,140 shares of company stock worth $10,376,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

