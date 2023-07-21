American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 448.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,199,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

