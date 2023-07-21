American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$60.79-61.85, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.59 billion.
American Express Price Performance
AXP stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day moving average is $164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. 3M reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.41.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.