American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$60.79-61.85, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.59 billion.

AXP stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day moving average is $164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. 3M reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

