American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,357 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $23,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $60.18. 661,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

