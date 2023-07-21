American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 million. Equities analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in American National Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.