American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 2.9 %

American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 10,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $330.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 28.71%. On average, research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 241,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 31.2% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 199,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

