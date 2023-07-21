American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 880.72% and a return on equity of 45.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

